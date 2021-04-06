State gets more federal aid to boost COVID-19 vaccinations; first deaths reported in 11 days

North Dakota is getting more than $14.6 million in federal aid to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts, particularly among minorities, the White House announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing the money for the state to expand access to the vaccine. It's part of $3 billion being doled out across the country. The funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, both passed by Congress.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic."

The CDC said the bulk of the money must go to support local health departments and community-based organizations, and be used for efforts intended to increase vaccine access among minority populations. Examples offered by the White House included training people to conduct door-to-door vaccine outreach and help people sign up for shot appointments.

The state Health Department didn't immediately say how it planned to use the money.