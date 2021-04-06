State gets more federal aid to boost COVID-19 vaccinations; first deaths reported in 11 days

North Dakota is getting more than $14.6 million in federal aid to boost COVID-19 vaccination efforts, particularly among minorities, the White House announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing the money for the state to expand access to the vaccine. It's part of $3 billion being doled out across the country. The funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, both passed by Congress.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic."
The CDC said the bulk of the money must go to support local health departments and community-based organizations, and be used for efforts intended to increase vaccine access among minority populations. Examples offered by the White House included training people to conduct door-to-door vaccine outreach and help people sign up for shot appointments.
The state Health Department didn't immediately say how it planned to use the money.
Separately, four community health centers in North Dakota including two in the region are getting a total of $10.2 million in funding to support COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The American Rescue Plan funding is being awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration. Coal Country Community Health Center in Beulah is getting about $2 million, and Northland Health Partners Community in Turtle Lake is getting about $1.7 million. Community health centers in Fargo and Grand Forks also are getting aid.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.
North Dakota also recently received a large amount of federal money to boost coronavirus testing efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency late last month awarded a grant of more than $18.3 million to the state Health Department, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
To date, about more than 1.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in North Dakota to 418,563 people -- about 55% of the population.
Vaccine update
The state is closing in on one-third of residents considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Health Department.
Nearly 435,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, with nearly 65,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 42% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; nearly 30% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 59,153 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only New Mexico, South Dakota, Alaska, Connecticut, Vermont and Maine have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Daily data
The Health Department on Tuesday reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and two new coronavirus deaths -- the first reported in 11 days -- raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,468.
Officials calculated a positivity rate of 8.09% from 4,333 tests completed Monday.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 103,974 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 101,364 recoveries and 3,968 hospitalizations. Thirty virus patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, up one from the previous day.
Active COVID-19 cases rose again, to 1,142 statewide and 172 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
