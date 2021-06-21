 Skip to main content
State accepting autism voucher program applications
Families of children ages 3-17 who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder can apply for autism voucher program services for the upcoming state fiscal year that begins July 1.

Vouchers help pay for respite care for family caregivers, assistive technology such as sensory or safety equipment, caregiver training and other support services such as tutoring.

Both new and participating families can apply. Family income can't exceed $4,417 a month for a family of four. Children who are receiving services through a Medicaid waiver do not qualify for the voucher.

For more information or an application, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/index.html or contact the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 701-328-4630, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or dhsautism@nd.gov.

