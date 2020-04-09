Stark County man dies of COVID-19, raising state total to 5; positive cases rise to 269

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fifth North Dakotan has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

A Stark County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions acquired the coronavirus disease through community spread, officials said.

Stark County is home to Dickinson. One more positive case was confirmed in the county on Wednesday, bringing its total to 29, third-most in the state.

The Wednesday total, reported Thursday, included 18 additional cases, raising the state's total to 269, with 101 recovered. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized; 14 remain so. Other deaths have occurred in Cass, Morton, Emmons and McHenry counties.

The new positive cases include six in Cass County, raising the county's total to 83; four in Burleigh County, raising the county's total to 46; and one in Morton County, raising the total there to 19.

Other new cases reported Thursday were three in Ward County, home to Minot, and one apiece in McKenzie, Richland and Williams counties.

State and private labs have tested 8,990 people, with 8,721 being negative. Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

The department reports case numbers to the news media, on social media and on its website at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.