Stark County has second COVID-19 death; statewide case total rises to 278

A second Stark County man has died of COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The state's sixth victim was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who acquired the coronavirus disease through community spread. Gov. Doug Burgum during his Thursday afternoon briefing had announced the sixth death, but no details were available at that time.

The state's fifth victim, announced Thursday morning, was a Stark County man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who also acquired COVID-19 through community spread, according to health officials.

Stark County, home to Dickinson, is the first in the state to report more than one coronavirus-related death. Others have occurred in Cass, Morton, Emmons and McHenry counties.

The health department on Friday reported nine more positive cases statewide, including two in Burleigh County, five in Cass County, one in Dunn County and the first case in Sargent County, in the southeast. Cass County leads the state with 88 cases; Burleigh County is second with 48. Neighboring Morton County has 19.

The statewide case total is now 278, with 105 recovered. Thirty-six people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so.