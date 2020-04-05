Standing Rock Reservation copes with coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FORT YATES -- When Gov. Doug Burgum ordered all restaurants, bars and similar establishments to close on-site services to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the owner of The Rock Pizza and Grill in Fort Yates turned the dining room chairs upside down on top of the tables and turned down the lights.

The restaurant still offers carry-out and drive-thru service, but shift supervisor Mike Archambault said customer traffic is down considerably.

“Business has gone way down,” he said. “We still have our regulars, and they are ordering mostly pizza and chicken.”

With the loss of about half of The Rock's daily income, the nine-person staff is limited to just two or three workers per shift. They're taking all of the necessary precautions to stay safe, such as washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces.

“We feel like we are doing everything that we can to stay open,” Archambault said.