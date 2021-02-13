Special Enrollment Period for health insurance starts Monday

A Special Enrollment Period for health insurance coverage on the federally run health care exchange begins Monday and runs through May 15.

It's open to all exchange-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application, according to state Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. He urges North Dakotans who don't have insurance to take advantage.

The special period was created through an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This enrollment period is for those individuals who currently do not have health insurance or are seeking to change their individual health insurance coverage,” Godfread said. “As with any open enrollment period, it is important to understand your options. If you qualify for subsidized health insurance, then you must shop on HealthCare.gov; however, if you do not qualify for a subsidy, it will be important to talk with a licensed agent to better understand your options."

For more information, go to HealthCare.gov, cms.gov or insurance.nd.gov, or contact the Marketplace call center at 800-318-2596 or the Insurance Department at 701-328-2440.

