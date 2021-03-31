Special Enrollment Period for health insurance extended

A Special Enrollment Period for health insurance coverage on the federally run health care exchange has been extended.

The period began Feb. 15 and was to run through May 15. It's now open through Aug. 15, according to North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services extended access to give consumers more time to take advantage of new savings through the American Rescue Plan, he said.

The enrollment period is open to all exchange-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing one. Godfread urges North Dakotans who don't have insurance to take advantage.

The special period was created through an executive order that President Joe Biden issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, go to HealthCare.gov, cms.gov, insurance.nd.gov or contact the Insurance Department at -701-328-2440.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0