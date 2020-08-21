Some members of local COVID-19 task force frustrated with state; active cases hit new high

Some members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force on Friday expressed frustration with what they said are mixed messages coming from the state, as active cases of the coronavirus disease in North Dakota hit a new high and local cases surpassed 500.
The task force discussed the increase in active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties and noted an uptick in cases in Stark County, home to Dickinson.
"We're really looking at what we can do to try to control this as it's becoming more than just Burleigh and Morton counties," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.
Some other task force members were concerned that the state's coronavirus risk level remains at green, or low risk, rather than being advanced to yellow, or moderate risk, despite growing numbers of new cases. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
"County after county we have record numbers. Statewide, we're asking people to take it seriously, and by the way, our state report is we are low risk," Ministry on the Margins founder Sister Kathleen Atkinson said. "That contradictory message, I think, weakens any credibility."
The North Dakota State Association of City and County Health Officials submitted a letter to the state asking for more information on raising the risk level given the increase in cases, Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Burgum has said he doesn't want to increase the risk level until there's a long-term trend. He indicated during a public coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that scenario might be developing, saying "The numbers are not headed in the right direction right now in the state of North Dakota." He called Burleigh-Morton “an area of concern.”
Burgum said the state has plenty of hospital capacity and that the health care system is better able now to care for coronavirus patients than it was months ago when cases were lower.
"I remain cautious but confident that the (risk) level we're at right now is appropriate," the governor said. He added, however, that as cases mount, the state is "willing to consider that we would, on a county by county basis, move some people back to the other (yellow) level. We're prepared to do that if we think it's necessary."
The task force's business community subcommittee earlier in the week discussed a need for consistent messaging, said chairman Brian Ritter, president of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. The public needs an incentive or goal to be encouraged to wear masks, he said.
The city of Bismarck and the task force announced Friday that they will work with Agency MABU, a local marketing firm, on educational campaigns to try to stem the spread of COVID-19. A contract has not been finalized. The work will be funded through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, Moch said. She added that she and Ourada are working to finish the task force's budget.
The task force's underserved populations subcommittee selected a shelter to house homeless COVID-19 patients. The Bismarck Motor Hotel will hold five to 10 people, subcommittee chairman Dr. John Hagan said. The agreement between the subcommittee and the hotel will be finalized soon.
New cases
The state Department of Health on Friday reported the deaths of two more people with COVID-19 -- a Benson County woman in her 50s and a Burke County woman in her 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions. It was the first such death recorded in Burke County, in the northwestern part of the state. The two deaths brought the state total to 132.
The department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases in 29 counties, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 9,474. Active cases rose to 1,501, a new daily high for the state.
The new cases included 73 in Burleigh County and 18 in Morton County. Burleigh continues to lead the state in active cases, with 394. Morton remains fifth, with 113. The region has developed into a hot spot with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing.
More free public drive-thru testing is planned in the area next week -- from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday; and from 1-3 p.m. at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Wednesday.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 187,012, and total tests number 421,501.
There have been 7,841 recoveries and 491 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota since mid-March. There were 54 people still in the hospital Friday, up nine from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
