Some members of local COVID-19 task force frustrated with state; active cases hit new high

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Burgum has said he doesn't want to increase the risk level until there's a long-term trend. He indicated during a public coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that scenario might be developing, saying "The numbers are not headed in the right direction right now in the state of North Dakota." He called Burleigh-Morton “an area of concern.”

Burgum said the state has plenty of hospital capacity and that the health care system is better able now to care for coronavirus patients than it was months ago when cases were lower.

"I remain cautious but confident that the (risk) level we're at right now is appropriate," the governor said. He added, however, that as cases mount, the state is "willing to consider that we would, on a county by county basis, move some people back to the other (yellow) level. We're prepared to do that if we think it's necessary."

The task force's business community subcommittee earlier in the week discussed a need for consistent messaging, said chairman Brian Ritter, president of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. The public needs an incentive or goal to be encouraged to wear masks, he said.