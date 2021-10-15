Some COVID-19 data trends in North Dakota encouraging, but delta variant still present

The seven new deaths reported Friday brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,669. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were not immediately updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also have spiked in recent months, creating a hospital capacity crunch. There were 193 COVID-19 patients on Friday. As a comparison, at the beginning of August there were only a dozen reported hospitalizations.

On Friday, fewer than 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available. The most recent state data showed 160 available staffed inpatient beds and nine available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither CHI St. Alexius Health nor Sanford Health had any available beds listed in either category.

Active COVID-19 cases on Friday dropped by 115 from Thursday, to 3,886. They also dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties for an eighth straight day, to 792 -- the lowest level in a month.

The delta variant is still present in North Dakota, however, according to data provided by Kruger.