Some COVID-19 data trends in North Dakota encouraging, but delta variant still present

Some COVID-19 data trends in North Dakota are encouraging of late but others remain worrisome, the state's top disease control official said Friday as the Health Department reported seven more virus-related deaths.
The state's coronavirus dashboard over the past four days has shown 27 newly confirmed deaths. Deaths have been on the uptick after a summer lull amid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which health officials also attribute to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
But for the second week in a row, newly confirmed cases Sunday through Thursday dropped. Last week's decline was less than a percent, but this week's decrease was about 16%.
The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has dropped four straight days, to 7.65%, though it's still well above the state target of less than 5%.
"The downward turn in reported cases and the downward movement of our average test positivity are both welcome events," Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, said in a statement to the Tribune. "However, hospitalizations and deaths have not shown any steady downward movement."
Virus-related deaths in North Dakota in May, June, July and August totaled 67. There have been 104 in September and October.
The seven new deaths reported Friday brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,669. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were not immediately updated Friday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also have spiked in recent months, creating a hospital capacity crunch. There were 193 COVID-19 patients on Friday. As a comparison, at the beginning of August there were only a dozen reported hospitalizations.
On Friday, fewer than 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available. The most recent state data showed 160 available staffed inpatient beds and nine available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither CHI St. Alexius Health nor Sanford Health had any available beds listed in either category.
Active COVID-19 cases on Friday dropped by 115 from Thursday, to 3,886. They also dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties for an eighth straight day, to 792 -- the lowest level in a month.
The delta variant is still present in North Dakota, however, according to data provided by Kruger.
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 75 over the past week, to 1,514, and the variant continues to out-muscle others. There was one new case of the alpha variant confirmed this week, but it is the lone new case in the past month of the five other variants that have been confirmed in the state: alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu.
North Dakota's state lab has identified 2,910 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.
There have been 234 hospitalizations and 26 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; about half of each are linked to delta.
North Dakota has had 140,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 135,191 recoveries and 5,619 hospitalizations.
"We continue to encourage people to choose to be vaccinated, to get their booster or third dose if indicated, and to follow CDC’s recommended precautions to reduce the risk of transmission including masking, social distancing, staying home when ill, and practicing good hand hygiene," Kruger said, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 54.4% of eligible North Dakota adults and 32.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but three of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.