Smoky conditions over North Dakota slowly began easing Thursday but were expected to linger into the weekend.

Wildfires this month have scorched more than 1 million acres in the western Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. A cold front that pushed into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday brought thick smoke from those fires to North Dakota, sending air quality ratings in the western half of the state into the "unhealthy" and "hazardous" areas.

Those ratings began improving Thursday afternoon, to "moderate" in much of the west and even into the "good" category in the northern part of the state. The rating for Bismarck at midafternoon moved from "unhealthy" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

"Surface smoke will diminish from north to south, but upper level smoke may keep haze in the forecast into the weekend," the National Weather Service reported.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The federal Environmental Protection Agency's map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information.

Drought improves

Prolonged drought that has sparked the Canadian fires is continuing to improve in North Dakota.

Only 19% of the state is in some form of drought, compared with 40% last week, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.

Abnormal dryness -- the weakest category -- disappeared from north central North Dakota, while moderate drought shrunk in the west. U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey attributed improvements "from eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas into western North Dakota" to "phenomenal" recent rainfall totals.

Bismarck got nearly 2 inches of rain late last week. Other totals in central and western North Dakota were as high as 5 inches.

The wildfire danger in all but extreme southwestern North Dakota on Thursday was rated "low," according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

The recent rain has further boosted soil moisture in North Dakota, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture statewide was rated 89% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies were 83% in those categories. That compared with 81% and 73%, respectively, last week.

Pasture and range conditions were rated 89% fair to good. Stock water supplies were 95% adequate to surplus. Both percentages were up slightly over the week.

Spring wheat planting progressed from 10% complete to 20%, but that is still well behind the average pace. Seeding of nearly all other crops in the state also is far behind normal because of the late, wet spring.