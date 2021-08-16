 Skip to main content
Smoke from western wildfires impacting North Dakota again
Smoke from western wildfires impacting North Dakota again

Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines

A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif., that was impacted by the Dixie Fire Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The U.S. Forest Service said Friday it's operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system as wildfires continue to break out across the U.S. West. The agency says it has more than twice the number of firefighters working on the ground than at this point a year ago, and is facing "critical resources limitations." An estimated 6,170 firefighters alone are battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California, the largest of 100 large fires burning in 14 states, with dozens more burning in western Canada. It has destroyed more than 1,000 structures in the northern Sierra Nevada. 

 Eugene Garcia, Associated Press

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities as wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada once again send smoke across the state.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, called particulate matter, increased in western North Dakota on Monday afternoon, officials said. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for people who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or conditions such as asthma and allergies.

High particulate numbers, coupled with higher temperatures over the next few days, could heighten the complications, according to the department. The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures in the 90s and the 100s again on Tuesday, with a cooldown later in the week.

People with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, and people reacting to the smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate medical care, Environmental Quality said. 

The department's Division of Air Quality is closely monitoring its air sampling network across North Dakota. Most of the smoke impact Monday was in the west, but weather conditions could push smoke to other portions of the state in the next several days, officials said.

As the drought continues in the west, smoky conditions are likely to reoccur over the coming weeks. Drought impacts much of the western half of the country, including all of North Dakota, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For up-to-date information on the region’s air quality and tips on respiratory protection during a smoke event, go to airnow.gov.

