Smoke from western wildfires impacting North Dakota again

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities as wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada once again send smoke across the state.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, called particulate matter, increased in western North Dakota on Monday afternoon, officials said. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for people who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or conditions such as asthma and allergies.

High particulate numbers, coupled with higher temperatures over the next few days, could heighten the complications, according to the department. The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures in the 90s and the 100s again on Tuesday, with a cooldown later in the week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, and people reacting to the smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate medical care, Environmental Quality said.

The department's Division of Air Quality is closely monitoring its air sampling network across North Dakota. Most of the smoke impact Monday was in the west, but weather conditions could push smoke to other portions of the state in the next several days, officials said.