Sanford to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers

Sanford Health will require that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1 or risk losing their job.
The hospital system employs 3,800 workers across its Bismarck region, which includes central and western North Dakota and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck. It says 90% of its clinicians and 70% of its nurses have been vaccinated already.
"The best thing we can do for our patients is to take good care of our employees," said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford in Bismarck. "We need to have our employees healthy and safe."
He added that Sanford is monitoring the situation in Arkansas and Missouri, which have emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks amid surges in both cases and hospitalizations.
"We see that their numbers are escalating rapidly and we really want to avoid a situation like that particularly going into the fall, which is respiratory virus season," he said.
Cases in Arkansas and Missouri are rising in part due to the delta variant, which is more contagious than other coronavirus variants and was first detected in North Dakota in late June. It has been confirmed in at least 24 other North Dakota residents since then, including in four people who were hospitalized.
A growing number of hospitals across the country are requiring workers to become vaccinated as the delta variant spreads. Sanford is the first major health system with facilities in North Dakota to announce such a mandate.
Meeker said Sanford will try to educate employees who are hesitant to receive the vaccine and will allow exceptions on a case-by-case basis for certain medical or religious reasons.
"If they refuse to get a vaccine and don't have an exemption, we would ask them to find another job," he said.
The head of the North Dakota Medical Association, which represents physicians, said the group supports health care facilities' decisions to require vaccines.
"Mounting scientific evidence shows COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and are a critical tool to help stop the spread," association Executive Director Courtney Koebele said in a statement to the Tribune. "Although mandates are not preferred, it becomes necessary to protect the health of patients, communities and personnel from potential harm of illness and death."
The leader of the North Dakota Nurses Association said the requirement is something her members "have mixed feelings about." President Tessa Johnson received the shot and supports the vaccines, but said she can't speak for every nurse who's part of the association.
"If you choose not to get the vaccine, maybe it's not the place for you to work," she said.
Vaccine mandates are not a new concept for many health care workers. Johnson never had chickenpox as a child, so she had to receive that vaccine when she began nursing school, she said.
Sanford's decision to require COVID-19 vaccines was "a big step for them," she said, adding that she anticipates more health systems will follow suit.
Sanford's mandate will also apply to employees at Good Samaritan Society senior care locations, as the society and Sanford became affiliated in 2019. The Good Samaritan website lists five locations in Bismarck-Mandan: Marillac Manor, Augusta Place, St. Vincent's, Miller Pointe and Sunset Drive.
Federal data shows that 61% of nursing home staff in North Dakota have been vaccinated; the state ranks in the middle nationwide.
Sanford’s decision comes a day after the American Hospital Association said it supports hospitals implementing COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The November deadline coincides with Sanford's timeline requiring employees to receive their annual flu shots, Meeker said.
Sanford is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has hospitals across several states, primarily in the Midwest.
CHI St. Alexius Health, which operates the other hospital in Bismarck, does not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for its staff, but it's evaluating vaccine requirements and encourages its employees to get the shot, President Kurt Schley said in a statement to the Tribune.
