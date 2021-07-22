Sanford to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers

Sanford Health will require that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1 or risk losing their job.
The hospital system employs 3,800 workers across its Bismarck region, which includes central and western North Dakota and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck. It says 90% of its clinicians and 70% of its nurses have been vaccinated already.
"The best thing we can do for our patients is to take good care of our employees," said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford in Bismarck. "We need to have our employees healthy and safe."
He added that Sanford is monitoring the situation in Arkansas and Missouri, which have emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks amid surges in both cases and hospitalizations.
"We see that their numbers are escalating rapidly and we really want to avoid a situation like that particularly going into the fall, which is respiratory virus season," he said.
Cases in Arkansas and Missouri are rising in part due to the delta variant, which is more contagious than other coronavirus variants and was first detected in North Dakota in late June. It has been confirmed in at least 24 other North Dakota residents since then, including in four people who were hospitalized.
A growing number of hospitals across the country are requiring workers to become vaccinated as the delta variant spreads. Sanford is the first major health system with facilities in North Dakota to announce such a mandate.
Meeker said Sanford will try to educate employees who are hesitant to receive the vaccine and will allow exceptions on a case-by-case basis for certain medical or religious reasons.
"If they refuse to get a vaccine and don't have an exemption, we would ask them to find another job," he said.
The North Dakota Medical Association and North Dakota Nurses Association did not immediately comment on Sanford's announcement when contacted by the Tribune.
The November deadline coincides with Sanford's timeline requiring employees to receive their annual flu shots, he said.
The mandate will also apply to employees at Good Samaritan Society senior care locations, as the society and Sanford became affiliated in 2019. The Good Samaritan website lists five locations in Bismarck-Mandan: Marillac Manor, Augusta Place, St. Vincent's, Miller Pointe and Sunset Drive.
Federal data shows that 61% of nursing home staff in North Dakota have been vaccinated; the state ranks in the middle nationwide.
Sanford’s decision comes a day after the American Hospital Association said it supports hospitals implementing COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Sanford is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has hospitals across several states, primarily in the Midwest.
