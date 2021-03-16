 Skip to main content
Sanford to open secialty clinic in northwest Bismarck

Sanford to open secialty clinic in northwest Bismarck

docclinic.jpg

The Sanford Northern Sky Clinic at 4535 Northern Sky Drive in Bismarck.

Sanford Health on Tuesday announced it will open a specialty clinic in northwest Bismarck on May 3.

The Sanford Northern Sky Clinic is at 4535 Northern Sky Drive, site of the former Independent Doctors clinic. Sanford spokeswoman Erin Johnson said Sanford bought the clinic facility, but not the Independent Doctors practice.

The status of that practice isn't clear. Calls to its listed telephone number are forwarded to CHI St. Alexius Health, where a person who answered the phone said one of the former clinic's practitioners is now employed.

Sanford Northern Sky Clinic will house Sanford specialty services, along with a Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers franchise, according to Johnson.

The clinic will have 26 exam rooms, X-ray facilities, a lab and a bone density scanner. Endocrinology, neurology, neuropsychology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and rheumatology services will move from the Sanford Main Campus in downtown Bismarck.

Sanford plans to move 10 providers from downtown to the new clinic, with an unspecified number of additional providers joining in the fall.

“Sanford Health remains committed to growing and investing in the communities we serve," Sanford Executive Director Mike Salwei said in a statement.

Beginning May 3, patients can call 701-323-8700 to reach the providers at the new clinic. Patients will need a referral to see a specialist at the facility.

