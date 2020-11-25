Sanford opens new COVID-19 unit; active cases in North Dakota drop again

Sanford Health on Wednesday opened a 20-bed COVID-19 unit in the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on Ninth Street, a move that expands its total COVID-19 beds to 75.
Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau earlier told the Tribune that the Sanford Ninth Street Special Care Unit was a $1 million project.
“These are unprecedented times,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “In my 13 years as a physician in Bismarck-Mandan, I never imagined there would come a time when we would be opening up an off-site hospital unit. But our patients are our top priority, and our focus remains on caring for our community.”
LeBeau earlier told the Tribune that the new unit should be a "wake-up call" as coronavirus cases spiral upward. The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,096 new cases, including 268 in Burleigh and Morton counties. Active cases in the region totaled 1,768. Health officials also reported a rise statewide in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, and six more deaths.
All Sanford patients with emergency care needs still need to go to the hospital's Emergency & Trauma Center using the Sixth Street entrance. There are no walk-in emergency care services at the new unit, and no visitors are allowed.
LeBeau also told the Tribune previously that the hospital plans to add 80 traveling nurses to the approximately 20 it has now, to ease the burden on overworked nurses.
Hospital spokesman Jon Berg on Wednesday said Sanford is getting nine military nurses and six other ICU nurses through a recently announced state effort to bring in 120 nurses statewide through the U.S. Air Force and a temporary staffing agency. That effort is funded with federal money.
"The remaining contract labor nurses Sanford is adding in Bismarck were brought in by Sanford,” Berg said, adding that the hospital was "close" to having all 80 on the job.
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped for a third straight day, according to state data released Wednesday. Active cases are down 16% from the recent high on Sunday, to 8,615.
Newly reported deaths were of people ranging from their 50s to their 90s in the counties of Cass, Richland, Ward and Williams. The state's pandemic death toll is now 887.
Hospitalizations rose by eight, to 297. There were 22 staffed intensive care unit beds and 259 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota late Tuesday, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health in Bismarck had one staffed ICU bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Sanford had five staffed inpatient beds available and CHI St. Alexius had 10.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 342,835 and total tests number 1,102,420, including 9,586 completed Tuesday. There have been 75,487 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, 65,976 recoveries and 2,587 hospitalizations.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
