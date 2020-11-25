Sanford opens new COVID-19 unit; active cases in North Dakota drop again

Hospital spokesman Jon Berg on Wednesday said Sanford is getting nine military nurses and six other ICU nurses through a recently announced state effort to bring in 120 nurses statewide through the U.S. Air Force and a temporary staffing agency. That effort is funded with federal money.

"The remaining contract labor nurses Sanford is adding in Bismarck were brought in by Sanford,” Berg said, adding that the hospital was "close" to having all 80 on the job.

Daily data

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped for a third straight day, according to state data released Wednesday. Active cases are down 16% from the recent high on Sunday, to 8,615.

Newly reported deaths were of people ranging from their 50s to their 90s in the counties of Cass, Richland, Ward and Williams. The state's pandemic death toll is now 887.

Hospitalizations rose by eight, to 297. There were 22 staffed intensive care unit beds and 259 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota late Tuesday, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health in Bismarck had one staffed ICU bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Sanford had five staffed inpatient beds available and CHI St. Alexius had 10.