Sanford not looking to boost capacity in Bismarck; active COVID-19 cases rise again in North Dakota

Sanford Health Bismarck has no plans to open an overflow facility for patients amid a statewide hospital bed shortage linked to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker said Thursday.
Sanford is looking to increase capacity in Fargo, the state's largest city, but not yet in Bismarck, the second-largest. The capital city hospital has an overflow facility available, but it would be difficult to staff, according to Meeker. Nurses might have to be reassigned from other inpatient units, which could affect nursing ratios in other parts of the hospital, he said.
"What we see is that COVID has somewhat plateaued in our hospital -- we've really been running around the 30-patient level for a while now, plus or minus a few," he said. "When we look at our modeling, we're lower than our peak expected but we are at kind of a plateau phase.
"Should there be an unexpected significant rise in COVID patients, we have that opportunity available to us, but right now we are able to take care of all the patients that we're getting," Meeker said.
Hospital capacity has become a concern in North Dakota as the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronvirus has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases the past couple of months. Fewer than 11% of staffed beds were available on Thursday, according to the Health Department's coronvirus dashboard.
The most recent state data showed 211 available staffed inpatient beds and 13 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four available staffed inpatient beds and no ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds in either category.
As of Wednesday, Sanford Bismarck had 39 COVID-19 patients either in active isolation or with post-infectious respiratory issues, according to Meeker. The hospital had 12 virus patients in ICU.
Five people have died at Sanford Bismarck this week due to COVID-19; 12 have died in September, according to Meeker.
The overall Sanford Health system, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported 159 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized this week at its facilities in the Dakotas and Minnesota, and that 10% are fully vaccinated, according to The Associated Press. Only one of Sanford’s 34 COVID-19 patients on ventilators had been fully vaccinated.
Daily data
The Health Department on Thursday reported 631 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota -- the third consecutive day of a total higher than 600.
Active cases rose to 3,495 statewide and 978 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Burleigh County far and away leads the state in active cases, with a total 21% more than the next-highest, Cass County, home to Fargo.
The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 6.38%. The state target of below 5% was surpassed in mid-August.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 127,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota with 122,822 recoveries, 5,078 hospitalizations and 1,595 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday, after nine death reports the previous two days. There were 125 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, up six from Wednesday.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.8% of eligible North Dakota adults and 29.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The Dakotas had some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation earlier this year as health care workers were immunized, but progress has since declined. First-dose vaccination rates among people 12 and older are 70% in South Dakota and 60% in North Dakota with the latter being the fifth-worst among U.S. states, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the AP reported.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Eddy and Foster, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. Burleigh and Morton counties both are in the high category.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.