Sanford not looking to boost capacity in Bismarck; active COVID-19 cases rise again in North Dakota

Sanford Health Bismarck has no plans to open an overflow facility for patients amid a statewide hospital bed shortage linked to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker said Thursday.

Sanford is looking to increase capacity in Fargo, the state's largest city, but not yet in Bismarck, the second-largest. The capital city hospital has an overflow facility available, but it would be difficult to staff, according to Meeker. Nurses might have to be reassigned from other inpatient units, which could affect nursing ratios in other parts of the hospital, he said.

"What we see is that COVID has somewhat plateaued in our hospital -- we've really been running around the 30-patient level for a while now, plus or minus a few," he said. "When we look at our modeling, we're lower than our peak expected but we are at kind of a plateau phase.

"Should there be an unexpected significant rise in COVID patients, we have that opportunity available to us, but right now we are able to take care of all the patients that we're getting," Meeker said.