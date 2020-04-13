Sanford Health to conduct clinical trial for hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment

“Our goal is to meaningfully advance the science around COVID-19 so physicians can be better prepared to respond to and treat this novel virus in the future, especially for our populations most at-risk,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health.

Sanford has obtained "an adequate supply" of the drug for treating COVID-19 patients and ensuring it's available for other patients, too.

Sanford also will access the drug from an inventory of the Strategic National Stockpile secured by the state of South Dakota. Neisteadt said Sanford Health is working with other health care systems in South Dakota on the study, which could treat up to 100,000 patients.

“While this drug has been widely administered in the hope that it can help people, without controlled research studies we aren’t able to say for sure that it really works," said Dr. Susan Hoover, an infectious disease doctor and the study's principal investigator. "Conducting this study allows us to do everything we can to help our patients now, and at the same time gather critical information that will help patients in the coming months and years."

Sanford is headquartered in Sioux Falls and has hospitals in Bismarck and Fargo, among other locations in North Dakota.

In North Dakota, 40 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, 13 of whom remained hospitalized on Monday.

