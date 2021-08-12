 Skip to main content
Sanford Health opens Children's Campus expansion
Sanford Health opens Children's Campus expansion

Sanford Health on Thursday held a grand opening for the Sanford Children’s Campus in north Bismarck and the addition of pediatric neurology.

“By expanding our pediatric space next to the existing Sanford Children’s Therapies and Sanford Children’s North Clinic, the Sanford Children’s Campus can offer pediatric services in one convenient location,” said Bill Kopp, executive director of heart, women's & children's clinics.

The expanded campus will house all children’s services except for pediatric hematology, oncology and Dr. Rafael Ocejo’s pediatric practice, which will remain at the Sanford Children’s Downtown Clinic.

For more information, go to sanfordhealth.org or call 701-323-5437.

