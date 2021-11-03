Sanford Health making COVID-19 child vaccine available Thursday; state plans Friday town hall

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children will be available in the Bismarck-Mandan area beginning Thursday.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations but five new virus-related deaths.

Sanford Health on Wednesday announced that it will begin scheduling and administering the vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Thursday.

Bismarck's other hospital, CHI St. Alexius Health, said it plans to provide the child vaccine at its family medicine clinics "in the coming weeks."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed the child vaccine, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK late Tuesday.

"As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

There are about 28 million children in the 5-11 age group nationally and about 82,000 in North Dakota -- nearly 11% of the state's population. Doses for the age group are about one-third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

There have been 8,841 confirmed cases, 22 hospitalizations and no deaths of children 5-11 in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data. Overall COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been on the rise since mid-August due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

North Dakota's Health Department has ordered and received 18,000 initial pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 doses from the federal government for distribution to providers around the state, according to Immunization Program Director Molly Howell.

“Now that the FDA has authorized and CDC has recommended this vaccine for this age group, the vaccine will be available at healthcare provider offices throughout the state, including local public health, pediatric, family practice and pharmacies," she said in a statement. "Healthcare providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin vaccinating children later this week or early next week.”

Sanford did not immediately say how many initial doses of the child vaccine it received. Patients can schedule an appointment through My Sanford Chart, by going to sanfordhealth.org or by calling the vaccine scheduling hotline at 877-701-0779. People do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Sanford. For more information, go to the website.

Parents will be able to make an appointment at CHI St. Alexius Mandan Medical Plaza, CHI St. Alexius Century Family Clinic and CHI St. Alexius Pinehurst Clinic. More information can be found at CHIStAlexiusHealth.org.

North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.6% of eligible adults and 33.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The Health Department plans a Friday town hall with several speakers including Howell to discuss the child vaccine and also COVID-19 booster shots for eligible adults. Details will be announced later.

Daily data

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 642 newly confirmed cases from 10,683 tests handled Tuesday. Officials calculated a positivity rate of 6.4%. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate remained at 7.13%, above the state target of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases rose to 3,474 statewide and 639 in Burleigh-Morton counties, but statewide hospitalizations fell by 14 from Tuesday, to 149 -- the lowest total in a month. Hospital capacity remained a concern, however, with about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds available. Those percentages have changed little in recent weeks.

The most recent state data showed 169 available staffed inpatient beds and 11 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford nor CHI St. Alexius had any available beds in either category.

The five newly confirmed deaths brought the pandemic total to 1,779, with 152 of them in October -- the fourth-deadliest pandemic month for North Dakota. Death records can be filed up to 10 days from the date of death under state law, so October's total might not yet be final.

The state also registered its first November death on Wednesday. November 2020 was the deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota, with an even 500 deaths.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one Wednesday, to 118; Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 243.

North Dakota during the pandemic has confirmed 149,856 COVID-19 cases, with 144,603 recoveries and 5,987 hospitalizations.

More information

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

