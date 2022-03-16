Sanford Health Bismarck staff reflect on 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic

Staff from Sanford Health Bismarck who reflected Wednesday on the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic this month said one of the biggest lessons it has taught them is flexibility.

"When the pandemic started, every single day, and sometimes in the same day, there were changes," Sanford Health Bismarck President and CEO Todd Schaffer said.

No one has ever lived through a pandemic like this before, and everyone has had to be adaptable, he said.

He cited telehealth visits as one area in which the health care provider has adapted. About 377,000 virtual visits have been conducted through all of Sanford Health since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Schaffer said the pandemic has put a "next level" of stress onto staff, and the various surges of the disease have made burnout a concern for health care providers.

Hospitalist Andrew Stahl said the pandemic has helped him learn how to say no to help his well-being.

"In order for me to be there tomorrow, I have to set my boundaries today," he said.

Stahl said working in medicine is a marathon, not a sprint, and that he thinks some people had to "experience the trenches of medicine" to understand how to prioritize.

He added another thing the pandemic has taught him is that health care providers have to be better about communication.

"We don't do a very good job of communicating about vaccinations, about the pandemic, about what it is that we can and cannot do," he said.

Daily data

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 58 new COVID-19 cases, 286 active cases, and one newly confirmed virus-related death. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 303 and 142, respectively.

The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell again, to 2.63%, well below the state target of less than 5%.

There were 41 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of eight staffed inpatient hospital beds available and six intensive care unit beds open.

North Dakota has had 239,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 236,824 recoveries, 7,855 hospitalizations and 2,229 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

The Health Department will move to updating the COVID-19 dashboard weekly rather than daily after this week, as part of the state's recent move to an "endemic" coronavirus phase. That essentially means COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.2% and 69.4%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 46% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

The state Health Department has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

