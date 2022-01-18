 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sanford Health Bismarck announces Cancer Center

cancer center rendering.jpg

An artist rendering of the planned Sanford Cancer Center

 PROVIDED

Sanford Health Bismarck is bringing its cancer care, infusion and hematology services together in one location.

Construction will begin this month on the new Sanford Cancer Center on the fourth floor of Sanford Downtown Rosser Clinic across from Sanford Medical Center.

The 14,000-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, an infusion pharmacy, a specialty boutique and 25 private, semi-private and open infusion bays.

“The Sanford Cancer Center is a part of our $200 million plus investment to enhance health care in central and western North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota,” said Mike Salwei, regional executive director of medical oncology services.

The Sanford Cancer Center is expected to be completed by late fall.

Sanford also collaborates with CHI St. Alexius Health on the Bismarck Cancer Cancer, which offers radiation oncology options to patients.

“Our agreement with the Bismarck Cancer Center still remains and will not be impacted by the Sanford Cancer Center," Salwei said.

