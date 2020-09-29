Sanford Health Bismarck adds 14-bed unit amid pandemic-related capacity concerns

Burleigh and Morton counties this month are averaging about 80 new COVID-19 cases per day. Active cases in the two counties have been hovering just under 1,000 and make up about one-fourth of the state total. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday were at an all-time high of 105. At least one-third of those cases were in Bismarck, though the exact number is unclear because the state does not release hospitalization totals for cities, citing privacy concerns and state law that shields disease control records from public disclosure.

Sanford Bismarck can care for up to 40 COVID-19 patients and has the ability to "flex space throughout the hospital as needed," Interim Chief Medical Officer Danielle Thurtle told the Tribune on Monday. Thirty-eight COVID-19 patients were at Sanford on Tuesday. Fridley told the Tribune that 10% of the hospital's volume is COVID-19 cases but that non-COVID medical needs are high as well.

Fridley said patients have moved between Sanford facilities in Bismarck and Fargo for a number of reasons. A COVID-19 patient, for example, may be transferred to keep COVID-19 cases within a cohort for the best care. He did not have the total number of patients sent to other facilities and said COVID-19 transfers vary from day to day.

CHI St. Alexius spokeswoman Chelsey Kralicek said in an email that the hospital is "watching our numbers daily and adjusting our operations to care for both COVID patients and all other patients." CHI also is monitoring its supply of personal protective equipment "to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers and visitors to our hospital." Kralicek did not respond to a Tribune request for specific hospital capacity data.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.