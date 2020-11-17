Sanford Health Bismarck adding 20 COVID-19 beds with new unit outside hospital

Sanford last week activated its surge plan, which essentially is "preparation to do nontraditional care," LeBeau said. It maximizes health care workers' time to handle emergency procedures, and it deals with space needs.

The top priority under the surge plan is the ability to staff COVID-19 units and emergency rooms, and the new unit allows the hospital to expand ICU beds from its current 55, LeBeau said. Sanford Bismarck has not stopped nonemergency care, but it is still catching up from procedures that were deferred earlier in the year when the pandemic hit North Dakota. LeBeau encouraged people to keep up with regular medical care to prevent a need for more serious treatment later.

The hospital also plans to add 80 traveling nurses on top of the approximately 20 it has already. Nurses are taking on an extra shift or two per week, and some doctors are working up to 15 hours per day, LeBeau said. Sanford has no plans to use asymptomatic COVID-19 positive nurses at this time, which is allowed under a plan Burgum announced earlier this month to use infected but asymptomatic staff to work in COVID-19 units.

Sanford is working with the Department of Health and other health care systems to create models of what the peak number of beds needed could be, and holiday gatherings pose a concern.