Sanford Health asking residents to donate homemade face masks

“We are really just not at the supply level where we can promise every patient one,” Dressler told the Tribune.

The regional health provider is providing the masks to protect their employees and patients from COVID-19. But it is also providing masks to make sure they don’t spread the virus if they are infected but not showing any symptoms.

“This is for those asymptomatic carriers that otherwise don’t know they would have it,” Dressler said.

Sanford Health will only accept masks made from certain fabrics, including quilting cotton, denim and twill. Sanford Health’s western North Dakota division has three drop-off locations for face mask donations in Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson.

Bismarck resident Danielle Richter, 37, donated 51 masks to Sanford Health on Friday. Her masks have a distinct African style. That’s because she made them from extra fabric she collected on a trip to Ghana about eight years ago.

“They are bright, colorful, cheery,” Richter said.