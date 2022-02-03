Sanford Downtown Walk-In Clinic to relocate to Barnes & Noble space

Sanford Health Bismarck's Downtown Walk-In Clinic will move in early 2023 to the soon-to-be-vacated Barnes & Noble building.

The clinic will move from inside the Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine facility to the Southridge Centre space on Seventh Street across from Kirkwood Mall. The Barnes & Noble will close at the end of February before reopening in a temporary location inside the mall in March.

The bookseller that has been in Bismarck for 25 years plans to build a new store at a yet-to-be disclosed location and open it in early 2023. Barnes & Noble last month said it is moving because the shopping center did not renew the company's lease.

Sanford Health Bismarck Vice President of Operations Fred Fridley said the center's owner approached the health care provider about the opportunity. Construction will begin in March and is expected to take 12 to 18 months, given delays within the supply chain. Fridley did not detail how much the project will cost, saying some bids for supplies are still out.

The clinic will open with 18 exam rooms, and there will be space for Sanford to expand services, such as possibly adding a family medicine practitioner, according to Fridley. The health care provider will look at the additional options for the building in the next few months, he said. There are currently no plans to add staff. After the new clinic opens, Sanford will expand orthopedic services in the space where the walk-in clinic currently is.

"This is a great opportunity for us to grow and continue to meet the needs of Bismarck-Mandan patients," Fridley said.

The clinic will be renamed in the future, according to a statement from Sanford.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.