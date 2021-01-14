Bismarck hospitals begin Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions in North Dakota are beginning to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses as the state enters Phase 1B of vaccine priority groups, and providers are gearing up as the vaccine becomes more widely available.

Adults 75 and older are slated to receive the vaccine first in this phase. Phase 1A vaccinations, which began in December, prioritized health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Sanford Health Bismarck began vaccinating some of its first Phase 1B patients Thursday. Two couples including Jim and Pat Wheeler received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Sanford vaccination clinic.

"It was a piece of cake," Jim Wheeler said.

Pat Wheeler, 83, said she and her 85-year-old husband have been staying at home for nearly a year. The couple have 15 great-grandchildren, including two babies they haven't met yet because of the pandemic.

"At our age we don't have time to waste," she said.

Jim Wheeler encouraged people to get the vaccine, saying the crowd was "the biggest hindrance."