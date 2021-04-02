Rise in COVID-19 cases ebbs; no new virus-related deaths for 7 straight days

The NGA Center for Best Practices will offer both technical assistance and grant money. The other states are Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon and Wisconsin. The center's work with the states will run through next March.

North Dakota’s project is centered on tying together social-emotional needs and workforce readiness, including through the North Dakota Education to Workforce Pathways through SEL Coalition, as well as building capacity for the state to expand and implement North Dakota SEL Network efforts. SEL stands for Social Emotional Learning.

“The stress of the pandemic on students and their families has highlighted the importance of integrating social-emotional learning within our schools and beyond,” Burgum said.

More information

