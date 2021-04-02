Rise in COVID-19 cases ebbs; no new virus-related deaths for 7 straight days

A steady rise in active cases of COVID-19 this week in North Dakota slowed on Friday, and state health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a seventh straight day.
The Health Department reported 165 new COVID-19 cases from 5,925 tests processed Thursday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.72%.
Active cases rose by only six, to 1,227. However, they increased by 11 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 157. That's double the amount of just 10 days ago. Cass County, home to Fargo, remained a hot spot, with 605 active cases, including 79 new cases confirmed Thursday.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 103,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 100,767 recoveries, 1,466 deaths and 3,946 hospitalizations. Twenty-three virus patients remained in a hospital on Friday, up two from the previous day.
About 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to about 243,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.
Social emotional learning
The National Governors Association will collaborate with North Dakota and five other states on meeting the social-emotional needs of students and families during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.
The NGA Center for Best Practices will offer both technical assistance and grant money. The other states are Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon and Wisconsin. The center's work with the states will run through next March.
North Dakota’s project is centered on tying together social-emotional needs and workforce readiness, including through the North Dakota Education to Workforce Pathways through SEL Coalition, as well as building capacity for the state to expand and implement North Dakota SEL Network efforts. SEL stands for Social Emotional Learning.
“The stress of the pandemic on students and their families has highlighted the importance of integrating social-emotional learning within our schools and beyond,” Burgum said.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.