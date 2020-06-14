Residents feel loss of local fairs as coronavirus causes safety concerns

Lenzmeier said it’s hard to predict the financial impact the cancellation will have, given how big the fair is. The fairground is hosting events including drive-in movies to make up for the disappointment and loss of the fair this year. The drive-in will show movies every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening and has concessions available.

“(It’s) a way for people to come out and (have) something to look forward to, with everything that’s been happening with COVID-19. It’s a safe way for people to be out and about,” Lenzmeier said.

The Pierce County Fair in Rugby, which draws 3,000-4,000 attendees each year, is another of many that were canceled because of health concerns. In addition to the financial impact the cancellation will have on the community, fair President Don Jelsing said there is also an “emotional letdown” among residents. He said for some people in the county, the fair is their vacation time each summer.

The funds that would have paid for fair entertainment will instead be used to build a new barn on the fairgrounds, said board member Don Sobolik. He said this way, even though the event was canceled this year, the board will continue working on developing the fair for future years.