Rescue Plan aid boosts grants for North Dakota addiction services

Federal coronavirus aid has increased grant funding for establishing more addiction treatment programs in North Dakota, specifically where services are lacking.

Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation is pursuing a grant to establish services in Dickinson.

The Legislature during its special session last month approved adding $3 million of Rescue Plan aid to the $2 million previously approved this year for establishing residential treatment programs of 16 beds or fewer in underserved areas of the state. Lawmakers also increased the grants from a maximum two to four.

The state Department of Human Services opened an application period this month for the $5 million. The deadline is Jan. 7.

'Where people live'

The goal is to bring services to people who otherwise must travel great distances for treatment, according to state Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness.

Seeking treatment far from home can disrupt a person's family and work.

"What we want to do is ensure that as many of the levels of care are available for outpatient services, intensive outpatient services, residential services -- we want all of those services to be available closer to where people live," she said.

The money is one-time funding for start-up costs such as identifying a location, covering renovation costs and recruiting staff, according to Sagness.

Shortages of treatment services are throughout the state. But areas such as Dickinson, Williston and Wahpeton are places "we would anticipate will be the applicants that will be applying for the funding," she said.

"They have an opportunity to share in their application why the area is underserved, and then share some data and numbers and information," Sagness said.

Heartview eyes Dickinson

Heartview Foundation will seek a grant for establishing services on the fourth floor of St. Joe's Plaza in Dickinson, Executive Director Kurt Snyder said.

At any given time, 30-50% of people in Heartview's residential programs in Bismarck are from western North Dakota, he said.

At a Dickinson location, "The foundation would be a 16-bed residential (facility), but I would love to develop the opioid-specific services," he said. "Stepdown" transitional services are important, too, he said.

"We would definitely look to develop a full continuum of care in Dickinson if we can," Snyder said.

Heartview has nearly 500 patients in its services at any time, and it served people from 39 of 53 counties last year.

In 2015, the organization established a 16-bed residential treatment facility in Cando, population 1,117, in northeastern North Dakota.

A Towner County Medical Center executive and the Dakota Medical Foundation approached Heartview about a vacant building that previously housed drug and alcohol treatment.

"The opportunity was that Dakota Medical Foundation gifted the amount of money needed to buy the facility to us with a caveat that we would need to run it for five years and then we would fully own it," Snyder said.

The arrangement helped fill a need in the northeast for medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction, he said.

Heartview in Cando offers mental health services, day treatment and outpatient services.

Counselors from the previous treatment center helped staff the Cando facility, along with Bismarck staff given incentives to work closer to their hometowns up north.

Workforce -- specifically addiction counselors -- is "the top barrier" in setting up treatment programs, according to Snyder.

"It's about being able to attract, retain, grow your own, help people that join your workforce in a different capacity to see themselves possibly becoming licensed and taking a different role," he said.

A startup "takes resources, time, energy, money," he said. And the $5 million in state grants "is by no means excessive," he added.

Heartview estimates a $950,000 renovation cost for a Dickinson facility. Snyder noted the Cando center had about $250,000 in other startup costs once the building was acquired. And there would be ongoing costs for leasing, utilities and staffing.

A new program also may take six months to a year to cash flow due to having few patients initially and a turnaround time for billing, he said. And payroll and other expenses need to be paid in that period.

"I feel very good about our opportunity to make it work, but we have an advantage: We did this before," Snyder said.

'No silver bullet'

Key lawmakers say the grants are a step in combating a behavioral health crisis in North Dakota, bringing services closer to people, many of whom often go to Fargo for treatment.

The grants made the final cut from $9 billion of proposals from state agencies, lawmakers and the governor for North Dakota's $1 billion of Rescue Plan aid.

Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, cited a state prison system presentation that showed high behavioral health needs among inmates: At least 85% of people entering prison have an active addiction diagnosis and are referred to treatment, including 95% of women last year.

"Dealing with those issues makes a big difference in public safety and reducing the need for incarceration," Dever said.

Dever and Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, lead the Legislature's interim Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee, which is studying behavior health and treatment needs in the state.

Nelson noted the committee's focuses on the potential for setting up a program "to get some homegrown talent in these areas" and on a review of licensing issues.

"There's probably no silver bullet in this whole area, but if we keep attacking it from different angles maybe we can start to make some difference," he said.

The Legislature earlier this year approved $15 million for the substance use disorder voucher program, which is used to cover gaps in people's abilities to access services close to them.

Addiction and recovery have grown as a public health focus in recent years in North Dakota, with champions as powerful as the governor and first lady, herself a recovering alcoholic.

'Taken a toll'

Record drug overdose deaths have occurred during the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic, which has kept many people isolated and delayed them from seeking important care, Sagness said.

Last year, North Dakota logged a recent record 118 drug-related deaths of residents, the most in a decade and a 49% increase from 2019, according to the state Division of Vital Records. Accidental deaths from narcotics were the most common type of drug-related death, at 49 instances.

Whether it's losing a job or grieving a loss, the pandemic has impacted people's mental health, according to Sagness.

People have lost loved ones. Families have changed. Some couples' marriages didn't weather the pandemic well, she said.

"It's just taken a toll on every aspect of life for many individuals," Sagness said.

The Legislature also approved $4 million in Rescue Plan aid for community-based behavioral health services, such as peer support and the Free Through Recovery program.

"It really helps with the things that are 'who do you call at 10 o'clock at night on a Saturday?'" Sagness said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

