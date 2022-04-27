Report ranks Burleigh County as healthiest in North Dakota

Burleigh County is the healthiest county in North Dakota, while Sioux County is the least healthiest, according to an annual report ranking U.S. counties on key factors related to health.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released the County Health Rankings report Wednesday. It measures length and qualify of life based on health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

The report factors in a wide variety of things, including air and water quality, community safety, income, access to care, and tobacco use.

Communities use the rankings to build support for health improvement initiatives, according to the institute. This year's report focuses on measures that communities can consider as they work toward improving health amid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic was hard on working families, revealing gaps across the nation in child care affordability, according to the institute.

The North Dakota report states that for a family with two children, on average, 26% of household income goes to child care, potentially leaving those families unable to afford other necessities.

The impact of the child care cost burden is even more stark when differences in household income by race and ethnicity are considered, according to the institute. An American Indian family in North Dakota has a median household income of $38,129, while a white family’s median household income is $68,823.

The disparity shows how economic security is not equally accessible to all people living in North Dakota, according to the institute. Sioux County, the least-healthiest, is home to the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation.

“Working together, we can transform public goods such as affordable and accessible child care, quality public schools, and jobs that treat people with the dignity they deserve and the wages that will support their families,” said Marjory Givens, co-director of the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. “This would not only ensure a just recovery from the pandemic for families and communities today but greater economic security, better health and well-being for generations to come.”

The rankings are available at www.countyhealthrankings.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0