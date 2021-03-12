Report: North Dakota middle of the pack for health emergency prep

The report generally gives North Dakota good marks. For example, the state's 31% increase in public health funding in fiscal year 2019-20 was fifth-highest among states, and all hospitals in the state participate in a health care coalition, compared to 89% on average nationally. North Dakota also got credit for having a state lab plan for a surge in testing capacity -- something the report said was "extremely critical" during the pandemic.

The lab "scaled up from running 197 COVID samples per day to running 7,500 per day," governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said in a statement to the Tribune.

The state also got credit -- as did most -- for such things as participation in a nurse licensure compact, and for having accredited public health and emergency management programs.

North Dakota was one of only three states with no hospitals getting a high grade for patient safety. Nowatzki noted that's based on an annual grading of hospitals by the nonprofit watchdog Leapfrog Group that has been disputed by some in the industry. Some hospitals tout their grades, while others don't participate in the group's survey. Some hospitals in other states have sued over it.

CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck in recent years has gotten mostly B grades, with a couple of C's.