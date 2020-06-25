Reopening of nursing homes picking up speed in North Dakota

Burgum on June 16 announced a pilot project at the Augusta Place senior living facility in Bismarck under which family members can be tested at the facility and, if negative, can meet indoors with a resident for up to one week from the testing date. It led to 10 family member indoor visits the first day they were allowed.

Both Burgum and Larson said the project could be a model.

"While this is strictly being done at Augusta Place, the state is committed to looking at how we can implement this plan statewide," Larson said.

Moving from Phase 1 to Phase 3 is at least a monthlong process for a long-term care facility. That's based on the amount of time required between rounds of testing. Advocates earlier pushed for a reduction in that time but state officials declined, saying the requirement was developed with clinical oversight and is already less than in some other states.

Other factors also influence whether a facility can advance through the phases, including a county’s case status and whether there are active cases in a facility.