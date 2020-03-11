2020 Recovery Reinvented to be in Grand Forks

North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum announced Wednesday that the fourth annual Recovery Reinvented will be Sept. 29 in Grand Forks.

Recovery Reinvented is a daylong conference of speakers and awards championing recovery from addiction. Last year's event was held at the Bismarck Event Center in November. Bismarck has hosted the event twice and Fargo once.

“We are continually focused on reshaping Recovery Reinvented to deliver an impactful experience to everyone who is passionate about ending the stigma of addiction and creating a culture that fully embraces recovery,” said Burgum, who shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic in advocating recovery from addiction. “Bringing this event to the community of Grand Forks is exciting because of the incredible energy and passion they have shown in finding solutions to address the challenges surrounding addiction.”

Registration will open at a later date. Event information will be available at recoveryreinvented.com, with additional updates being shared by Gov. Doug Burgum and the first lady's social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum and @FirstLadyND and Twitter @DougBurgum and @FirstLadyND.

