Recalled infant formula sold in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department is advising parents and caregivers to check their powdered infant formulas after manufacturer Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary product recall.

The recall comes after the federal Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted investigations after four consumer complaints of infant illness linked to bacteria.

The recalled product was sold in North Dakota. It includes powdered infant formula products that include the brand names Similac, Alimentum and EleCare and have:

Product code: First two digits are 22 through 37, and the code on the container contains “K8,” “SH,” or “Z2”

Expiration date: 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

People who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately. People who received the product through the state WIC program should save it and contact their local WIC office regarding replacement formula.

“Parents who have been using recalled products and notice any unusual behavior or illness in their infants are encouraged to contact their infant’s health care provider or seek medical care for their infant,” said Laura Cronquist, foodborne epidemiologist with the Health Department. “Early diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent serious disease outcomes.”

Abbott Nutrition has set up a website with more information at http://similacrecall.com. More information from the FDA is available at https://bit.ly/3gVpbSf.

