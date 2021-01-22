Rare case of infant botulism reported in North Dakota

The infant is recovering at home after hospitalization and botulism antitoxin treatment. Officials did not say where the infant is from. It's the first confirmed case of infant botulism in North Dakota since 2018.

The disease results from the ingestion of bacteria spores by children younger than 1 year old. The spores produce a toxin that if not treated can cause respiratory failure and death. The spores can be present in dust or dirt particles, and also in honey.