Ramsey County records first COVID-19 death

A Ramsey County resident has died with COVID-19 and 31 new cases were reported since Sunday, most of them in the state hot spot of Cass County, state officials reported on Monday.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health conditions. Her death is the first in the county to be tied to COVID-19 and the 44th in the state. Ramsey County is in northeast North Dakota and is home to Devils Lake, the state’s 12th largest city with a population of about 7,300.

Twenty-six of the new cases were reported in Cass County, home to Fargo, the state’s largest city. A previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from another state. Three cases were reported in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, and one each were reported in Sioux and Ransom counties.

Monday’s results bring the state’s number of positive cases to 1,931, up by 31 from Sunday. A total of 56,561 individuals have been tested, an increase of 1,340 from Sunday, with 54,630 testing negative.

A total of 133 people have been hospitalized by the disease, up by three from Sunday. Thirty-two, two more than on Sunday, remain hospitalized. Of those who have tested positive, 1,219 have recovered. That’s an increase of 41 in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Doug Burgum will not hold a press conference on Monday. Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will be participating in a video conference briefing with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and senior administration officials, said Burgum’s spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

