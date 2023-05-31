Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan has set up a breastfeeding pod in the main building.

It's an enclosed structure that provides quiet and privacy for nursing mothers. It was funded by public and private grant money.

“This pod serves as the first breastfeeding pod throughout Mandan Park District facilities," Raging Rivers Supervisor Tyra Watson said. "We are very excited for this new addition at Raging Rivers and grateful for the partnership with Western Plains Public Health."

The waterpark opened for the season on Wednesday.