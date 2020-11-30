Quarter of North Dakotans know someone who has died of COVID-19

But there have already been signs of resistance to the governor’s mandate. Multiple county sheriffs have issued statements saying they won’t enforce the masking order, and the Tioga School Board voted against implementing it before financial pressure from the state caused the board to reverse course, Board President Mark Schmidt said.

“We’re not not wearing masks. The issue is local control and personal choice,” he said. “We don’t believe that COVID is fake.”

Of the 11% of survey respondents who said they only sometimes, rarely or never wear a mask, most either questioned their effectiveness or said requiring a face covering “infringes on my freedom of choice.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are effective in blocking respiratory particles that spread COVID-19, and it recommends people wear nonvalved, multilayer cloth masks. The federal agency says that’s especially important for people who are unknowingly infected with the virus but aren’t showing any symptoms.

Carson raised concerns about the state’s rate of mask usage as well as the 14% of respondents who said they continue to socialize in public places without social distancing, a practice that he said contributes to the virus’s spread.