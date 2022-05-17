Public webinar set on dementia care

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting a public webinar on the statewide Dementia Care Services Program.
It's scheduled from 12-12:30 p.m. Central time on Thursday. People can join by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 676 451 010#. Details about joining online via a mobile device or computer can be found in the event flyer posted online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
An estimated 15,000 North Dakotans ages 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease.
“Our goal is to make it possible for older adults and adults with physical disabilities to live at home in their communities,” said Nancy Nikolas Maier, director of the department's Adult and Aging Services Division. “We accomplish that by connecting people to available services and support, and encourage people to learn more about services by participating in informational webinars.”