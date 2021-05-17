Public health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19; free rides offered to vaccine sites

“We are optimistic that opening COVID vaccination availability to adolescents will help push us towards the ultimate goal of herd immunity,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch called it "an exciting development that allows us to protect a large population of children who have shouldered heavy burdens this past year.”

“This is an important step to bring us closer to ending the pandemic,” she said.

The state Health Department last week reported that 13% of children in the 12-17 age group in North Dakota had tested positive for COVID-19, with 20 hospitalizations and one confirmed death.

The Pfizer vaccine initially was approved for people age 16 and older. The other two available COVID-19 vaccines -- the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- are federally recommended for people 18 and older.

Vaccine rides

The state Health Department announced Monday that it is partnering with Taxi 9000 to provide free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bismarck and Mandan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}