Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will provide a Pfizer shot to people age 12 and older at its vaccination event from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. Anyone under the age of 18 who would like to receive the vaccine must provide proof of parental consent. To register, go to https://www.ndvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=2602.

Custer Health has scheduled a shot clinic for adolescents age 12-15 from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Mandan, off the Strip near Midway Lanes. People are asked to sign up at www.ndvax.org, though walk-ins are welcome. Anyone under 18 must provide parental consent.