Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will provide a Pfizer shot to people age 12 and older at its vaccination event from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. Anyone under the age of 18 who would like to receive the vaccine must provide proof of parental consent. To register, go to https://www.ndvax.org/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=2602.
Custer Health has scheduled a shot clinic for adolescents age 12-15 from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Mandan, off the Strip near Midway Lanes. People are asked to sign up at www.ndvax.org, though walk-ins are welcome. Anyone under 18 must provide parental consent.
“We are optimistic that opening COVID vaccination availability to adolescents will help push us towards the ultimate goal of herd immunity,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch called it "an exciting development that allows us to protect a large population of children who have shouldered heavy burdens this past year.”
“This is an important step to bring us closer to ending the pandemic,” she said.
The state Health Department last week reported that 13% of children in the 12-17 age group in North Dakota had tested positive for COVID-19, with 20 hospitalizations and one confirmed death.
The Pfizer vaccine initially was approved for people age 16 and older. The other two available COVID-19 vaccines -- the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- are federally recommended for people 18 and older.
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped over the weekend.
The statewide total fell nearly 100, to 707 on Monday. The total in Burleigh-Morton counties fell from 181 on Friday to 148 on Monday.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in North Dakota over the weekend or on Monday, leaving the pandemic death toll at 1,504.
Just 31 new virus cases were reported on the state's dashboard Monday, from 934 tests processed Sunday. Testing typically dips over the weekend. The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.26%.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 109,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 106,924 recoveries and 4,211 hospitalizations. Twenty-eight virus patients remained in a hospital Monday, down from 34 on Friday.
About 571,300 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 84,800 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Just under 44% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. The percentage has not risen significantly this month.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.