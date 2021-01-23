Public COVID-19 testing sites in the region

Testing is no longer available in Hazen on Mondays at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, due to low demand, according to Coal Country Community Health Center. People seeking testing can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256. People in Center can call the clinic there at 701-794-8798, and people in Killdeer can call the clinic there at 701-764-5822.

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.

Rapid antigen testing is conducted at 1307 Grumman Lane in Bismarck on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.