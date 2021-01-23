Public COVID-19 testing sites in the region

Free public COVID-19 testing is available throughout the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College host free COVID-19 testing on Mondays. Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is no longer available in Hazen on Mondays at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, due to low demand, according to Coal Country Community Health Center. People seeking testing can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256. People in Center can call the clinic there at 701-794-8798, and people in Killdeer can call the clinic there at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
Rapid antigen testing is conducted at 1307 Grumman Lane in Bismarck on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.