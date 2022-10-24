 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prescription drug Take Back event set in Bismarck

  • 0

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department will host a prescription drug Take Back event from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

Take Back programs are for residents who want to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, which can pose dangers to others and the environment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use & Health.

The event will accept pills, tablets and caplets; inhalers, nebulizer solutions, liquids and creams; controlled substances; pain relief such as Vicodin and OxyContin; anti-depressants such as Valium, Zoloft and Prozac; and sleep aids such as Ambien and  Lunesta.

The center is at 315 N. 20th St. in Bismarck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor's office is recommending revaccination.

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state's highest court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion clinic’s chances of winning a lawsuit in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. Romanick says the original Monday deadline was difficult “given the many duties of any judicial officer throughout the state." To compound matters, he was diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19. The Supreme Court agreed to give Romanick more time to decide the lawsuit arguing that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News