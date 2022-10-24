Prescription drug Take Back event set in Bismarck

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department will host a prescription drug Take Back event from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Burleigh County Senior Center.
Take Back programs are for residents who want to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, which can pose dangers to others and the environment, according to the National Survey on Drug Use & Health.
The event will accept pills, tablets and caplets; inhalers, nebulizer solutions, liquids and creams; controlled substances; pain relief such as Vicodin and OxyContin; anti-depressants such as Valium, Zoloft and Prozac; and sleep aids such as Ambien and Lunesta.
The center is at 315 N. 20th St. in Bismarck.