Prescription drug Take Back Day set
The Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled its 20th Take Back Day for Saturday, April 24.

People can bring expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications to collection sites for disposal. The goal is to stop drug overdose deaths.

The program has been ongoing for 10 years. The DEA collected a record 500 tons of unwanted drugs during the last Take Back Day, in October.

To find local collection sites, call 800-882-9539 or go to www.deatakeback.com.

