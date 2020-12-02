Poll shows North Dakota parents split on teaching models during pandemic

Newman said Fargo officials were waiting to see how the Thanksgiving holiday plays out before making any changes to instructional plans. Health experts have warned against gathering for the holiday as cases spike around the country.

But many parents’ apparent desire for kids to get their education online contrasts sharply with current practices around the state.

More than half of the teachers responding to a separate North Dakota United poll in October said their school was using face-to-face instruction. Another 43% were employing a hybrid model and only 2% were strictly virtual. Teachers were fairly split on which setting was best.

North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said their polling shows teachers increasingly favor distance learning. As cases spike, it makes sense that North Dakotans would favor keeping kids at home to slow the virus’s spread, he said.

“People read the papers, they watch the news, they know that our health care systems are overrun and overwhelmed,” he said.