Plans for a new state psychiatric hospital in the pipeline

Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposed $15 billion budget for the next two years calls for building a new State Hospital in Jamestown through a public-private partnership.
"The financing, the design, the build, and the maintenance of the building would occur through the management of a private entity," hospital Superintendent Dr. Rosalie Etherington told Prairie Public. "Then we, as the state, would make annual payments for the full debt service, which would be approximately 40 years."
Etherington said there is interest among private developers to build the facility, and that if authorized by the 2021 Legislature, a bid process would be initiated.
A potential site is yet to be determined.
"Although I could say that, as far as the current grounds of the hospital, it would not be present there," Etherington said. "That's in part just because of the location, and what exists in what we used to call 'the circle,' the current grounds."
Etherington said there is a lot of state land available, including some near the current hospital grounds.
"There is also the potential to locate the new hospital in a different place, such as by other health care providers in the city of Jamestown," she said.
A new hospital would not be within the footprint of the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown, according to Etherington.
The existing hospital buildings are in need of major improvements, to the point where upgrades would cost as much or more than building a new facility.
"As we all know, the science of healing architecture has made lots of progress," Etherington said. "We'd really pay attention in the design of a new hospital for a better health environment, that would actually speed up the process of recovery."
Etherington said consolidating services into one building would save money and improve care. Along with that, she said, the State Hospital is working to add beds in western North Dakota, and has been talking with providers in the region.
"We hope we can partner with a private provider for those beds," she said. "We are all committed to adding psychiatric beds in western North Dakota."