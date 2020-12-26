Plans for a new state psychiatric hospital in the pipeline

Gov. Doug Burgum’s proposed $15 billion budget for the next two years calls for building a new State Hospital in Jamestown through a public-private partnership.

"The financing, the design, the build, and the maintenance of the building would occur through the management of a private entity," hospital Superintendent Dr. Rosalie Etherington told Prairie Public. "Then we, as the state, would make annual payments for the full debt service, which would be approximately 40 years."

Etherington said there is interest among private developers to build the facility, and that if authorized by the 2021 Legislature, a bid process would be initiated.

A potential site is yet to be determined.

"Although I could say that, as far as the current grounds of the hospital, it would not be present there," Etherington said. "That's in part just because of the location, and what exists in what we used to call 'the circle,' the current grounds."

Etherington said there is a lot of state land available, including some near the current hospital grounds.