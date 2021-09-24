Pfizer booster shots available for eligible North Dakotans next week; 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported

Pfizer booster shots likely will become available next week for North Dakotans seeking a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine following new federal recommendations.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Friday reported another jump in active COVID-19 cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths.

Some vaccination sites could make the Pfizer booster shots available as soon as this weekend depending on how quickly they can update their protocols, said Molly Howell, immunization program manager for the Health Department.

"Booster doses will be available widely across the state," she said.

State health officials anticipate North Dakota will have enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine to avoid having to prioritize which people receive them. A Pfizer booster shot is the same as each of the first two doses -- its contents do not differ. The same sites within North Dakota that distribute the first two doses are expected to offer booster shots as well.