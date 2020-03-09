4 people in North Dakota test negative for coronavirus

Four people in North Dakota were tested for the new coronavirus over the weekend, with all four tests coming back negative, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Monday.

Health care providers requested the tests after talking to "concerned individuals" about their symptoms and travel history, said Dr. Christie Massen, state lab director.

The testing involves taking nose and mouth swabs, then sending those samples to the state lab in Bismarck. Results come back in about five hours. The state would send any positive samples to the federal labs affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

“The process worked how it should,” Massen said, adding that "We are coordinating delivery from health care facilities to the public health lab seven days a week to ensure quicker results."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Results were pending on a fifth test. North Dakota so far has had no positive tests.

Testing is available free of charge to people who meet certain criteria that weigh a person’s level of exposure to the virus and his or her symptoms.