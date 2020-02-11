3 people in North Dakota being 'monitored' for any symptoms of coronavirus

Three people in North Dakota who recently returned from China are being "actively monitored" for any symptoms of the coronavirus that was first identified in Wuhan, China, according to the state Department of Health.

They are being checked on every day for signs of illness and are voluntarily staying away from people other than immediate family members, the department said. Officials did not release details about the people or where they live but said they are cooperating with the state.

“As part of a coordinated approach between federal, state and local partners, we conduct risk assessments on all people who have returned from China and actively monitor them for symptoms of illness,” said Kirby Kruger, director of the state Division of Disease Control.

There have been no diagnosed cases of the coronavirus reported in North Dakota and no one classified as a person "under investigation."

A case goes from being classified as "actively monitored" to "under investigation" if the person begins to show symptoms of illness, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. None of the three people being monitored has shown symptoms, Kruger said.

