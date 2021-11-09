Pediatricians urge COVID-19 shots for young children as state tracking data becomes available

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday began publicly tracking COVID-19 vaccinations of children in the 5-11 age range, and hundreds of doctors in the Dakotas encouraged parents to protect their kids as shots for that age group get underway across the nation.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the state ticked up as testing increased with the start of the workweek on Monday, and officials also reported five more coronavirus-related deaths.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week endorsed Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses for that age group are about one-third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

There are about 82,000 children in that age range in North Dakota, according to the Health Department -- about 11% of the state population. The agency's vaccine dashboard on Tuesday showed that 1.3% of them -- about 1,000 -- had received one dose of the vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics chapters of North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday urged parents to vaccinate their children ages 5 and up against COVID-19. People who oppose the vaccine question whether it's safe; the pediatricians said there is no doubt.

“This vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and in-depth studies to ensure safety and effective protection against COVID-19 infection," they said in a statement. "The vaccine is very good at preventing COVID-19 infections, excellent at preventing severe COVID-19 disease, and outstanding at preventing COVID-19 deaths. To us, even one child dying from a vaccine-preventable illness such as COVID-19 is one too many.”

Numerous health care organizations including the state medical associations in the two states and more than 200 individual health care providers in the Dakotas signed onto the letter.

Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health both are scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health conducted a drive-thru clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.

Daily data

The Health Department on Tuesday reported a total of 791 new COVID-19 cases in all age groups, from 8,848 tests completed Monday, and officials calculated a positivity rate of 9.58%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 7.18%, above the state target of less than 5%. That rate has changed little in the last three weeks.

Active virus cases statewide rose by more than 300 from Monday, to 3,455, and by 24 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 649. Large increases from Monday to Tuesday is not unusual, since testing typically drops off on weekends, which is reflected in Monday data.

The five new deaths brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,796; 170 of them have occurred since the start of October, amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one, to 120; the total for Burleigh remained unchanged, at 244.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by two on Tuesday, to 150. About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds were available, according to the most recent state data. Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

